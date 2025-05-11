Avoid This Doritos Flavor At All Costs
It's always a bit of a gamble to try out new Doritos flavors. Most times, you are rewarded with something akin to flavor magic, the kind of complexity you can hardly believe comes from a bag of chips. Others, it's disappointment in the form of crispy triangles. Tasting Table had our fair share of both experiences as we made our way through 12 Doritos flavors and ranked them from worst to best. While there are quite a few worth a try, the one Doritos flavor we simply can't recommend is Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch.
In theory, this flavor combination should be a good idea. Buffalo sauce? Good. Ranch dressing? Also good. Yet, together, they fall short of expectations. You'd think the Buffalo sauce's buttery heat and vinegary zing would bounce off of the creamy, herby ranch dressing, a delightful contrast that is then harmonized by their shared tangy undertone. Alas, that is not the case.
What is supposed to be an exciting interplay of flavors turns out to be an underwhelming mess. We found Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch to be rather confusing, with neither sauces' distinctive feature shining through. The Buffalo flavor base doesn't reflect the robust, full-bodied wing sauce, and it completely lacks the signature buttery goodness. Instead, you get a peppery, spicy heat mixed with a faintly tangy, lemony ranch flavor that leaves much to be desired.
Still want something to snack on? Try these other options instead
You deserve good Doritos, and while it won't be found in a bag of Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch, there are plenty of other flavors to try. If it is spice and heat you're seeking, there's no better option than the cult favorite Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos. This spectacular flavor has the harmonious mix of sweet and spicy reminiscent of Thai food. Spicy Nacho is another adequate option, although this one delivers only a gentle warmth, you might also enjoy it in place of tortilla chips for a mildly spicy plate of homemade nachos.
Although Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch could use some improvement, those chip flavors are flawless individually. After all, who amongst us hasn't heard of the classic Cool Ranch Doritos? As a matter of fact, Doritos is the beloved chip brand that made Ranch dressing a national treasure. A bit of sour cream here, some peppery onion and garlic there, both elevated by a wide array of spices, make this flavor a must-try.
For those seeking a true Buffalo chip, there might be another brand to try. Publix Potato Chips flavors can be hit-or-miss, but as we've discovered with our taste tests, its Buffalo-style chicken dip kettle chips are a definite hit. Blue cheese paves the tangy way for a spicy kick to come in and seal the deal. It's just the well-balanced complexity you've come to expect in the original Buffalo wing sauce.