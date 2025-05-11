Avoid This Doritos Flavor At All Costs

It's always a bit of a gamble to try out new Doritos flavors. Most times, you are rewarded with something akin to flavor magic, the kind of complexity you can hardly believe comes from a bag of chips. Others, it's disappointment in the form of crispy triangles. Tasting Table had our fair share of both experiences as we made our way through 12 Doritos flavors and ranked them from worst to best. While there are quite a few worth a try, the one Doritos flavor we simply can't recommend is Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch.

In theory, this flavor combination should be a good idea. Buffalo sauce? Good. Ranch dressing? Also good. Yet, together, they fall short of expectations. You'd think the Buffalo sauce's buttery heat and vinegary zing would bounce off of the creamy, herby ranch dressing, a delightful contrast that is then harmonized by their shared tangy undertone. Alas, that is not the case.

What is supposed to be an exciting interplay of flavors turns out to be an underwhelming mess. We found Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch to be rather confusing, with neither sauces' distinctive feature shining through. The Buffalo flavor base doesn't reflect the robust, full-bodied wing sauce, and it completely lacks the signature buttery goodness. Instead, you get a peppery, spicy heat mixed with a faintly tangy, lemony ranch flavor that leaves much to be desired.