The Iconic Olive Garden Desserts You Can Order As Full-Sized Cakes

Olive Garden offers a plethora of desserts to its guests. From its Chocolate Lasagna to Strawberry Cream Cake to Warm Italian Doughnuts, which is our absolute favorite Olive Garden dessert, there's just about something for everyone. But what you may not know about this popular Italian-American restaurant chain is that it also offers whole versions of some of its famed after-dinner treats. In a statement to Tasting Table, Olive Garden confirmed, "We offer whole desserts for our Sicilian Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Black Tie Cheesecake, but not our Chocolate Lasagna."

On Olive Garden's website, the chain describes its Sicilian Cheesecake as "ricotta cheesecake with a shortbread cookie crust, topped with seasonal strawberry sauce." As for its tiramisu, perhaps the most classic Italian dessert, it is made with a layer of creamy custard and espresso-soaked ladyfingers. Meanwhile, the Black Tie Cheesecake, also known as the Black Tie Mousse Cake, features rich layers of chocolate cake, dark chocolate cheesecake, and creamy custard mousse.