The Iconic Olive Garden Desserts You Can Order As Full-Sized Cakes
Olive Garden offers a plethora of desserts to its guests. From its Chocolate Lasagna to Strawberry Cream Cake to Warm Italian Doughnuts, which is our absolute favorite Olive Garden dessert, there's just about something for everyone. But what you may not know about this popular Italian-American restaurant chain is that it also offers whole versions of some of its famed after-dinner treats. In a statement to Tasting Table, Olive Garden confirmed, "We offer whole desserts for our Sicilian Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Black Tie Cheesecake, but not our Chocolate Lasagna."
On Olive Garden's website, the chain describes its Sicilian Cheesecake as "ricotta cheesecake with a shortbread cookie crust, topped with seasonal strawberry sauce." As for its tiramisu, perhaps the most classic Italian dessert, it is made with a layer of creamy custard and espresso-soaked ladyfingers. Meanwhile, the Black Tie Cheesecake, also known as the Black Tie Mousse Cake, features rich layers of chocolate cake, dark chocolate cheesecake, and creamy custard mousse.
How do you order a whole cake from Olive Garden?
If you'd like to get your hands on a full-sized Olive Garden dessert, you'll have to head over to its online catering menu on its official website. While Olive Garden desserts range from $8.49 to $9.49 on its standard menu, customers can purchase whole versions of the three cakes listed for $35.99 for a half or $64.99 for a whole. You can then go to your nearest location to pick up the order or opt to have your Olive Garden delivered (where available, that is).
Whether you are pairing your cake with Olive Garden's shrimp scampi and fettuccine Alfredo for guests at home or bringing trays of its Lasagna Classico, Chicken Parmigiana, or Five Cheese Ziti al Forno to work, any of the three cakes — Sicilian Cheesecake, tiramisu, or Black Tie Mousse Cake — will offer the perfect conclusion to your meal. And, if you would rather not piece together a meal yourself, Olive Garden offers a number of pre-made combos, some of which include a whole cake in their price.