The Difference Between Braised And Poached Chicken

Fried, seared, roasted, or barbecued, there are a seemingly infinite number of different ways to cook chicken. Cooking anything, but particularly chicken, in a liquid gives you the opportunity to impart a world of flavors while keeping the meat juicy and tender, as there's less risk of drying it out. While they both involve the chicken bathing in a hot liquid, the biggest difference between braising and poaching is how much the meat is submerged in the cooking liquid. With braising, the liquid only comes about halfway up the meat, while poaching something means that it's fully submerged in the liquid on all sides.

Braising usually starts by searing the meat in a hot pan, like a dutch oven or wide, shallow braising pan, to develop a nice crust that will lend more flavor and lock in moisture. After searing, the pan is deglazed with a small amount of liquid, usually stock, broth, or wine, to scrape up the valuable flavorful fond at the bottom. From there, more liquid is added until it reaches about half the height of the meat, as the seared part should stay exposed so it stays crispy, and then the liquid is brought to a low simmer. At this point it's best to cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and simmer slowly or transfer the whole thing to a hot oven.

When braising, it's a good idea to check in on the food occasionally, to make sure there's enough liquid. Depending on the recipe, cut, and size of the meat, you can braise for anywhere from one to three hours. Our recipe for white wine braised pot roast chicken with vegetables and potatoes is a great way to learn how to braise a whole chicken.