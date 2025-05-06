The Worst Vegan Snacks At Costco: What Product To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can find just about anything at Costco, including vegan snacks. But there are some that you should avoid — particularly the IQBar Chocolate Lovers Variety Pack, which our taste tester ranked very last in our ranking of nine vegan snacks from Costco. This 18-count pack of protein bars comes with a variety of chocolatey flavors, including Peanut Butter Chip, Chocolate Sea Salt, and Almond Butter Chip. But truth be told, not even our self-proclaimed chocolate-loving taste tester was drawn in by these bars. Not only were they the most expensive vegan snack in the lineup, but the flavors and textures left us with more mixed feelings than love. And we aren't alone in those feelings.

While customers can appreciate the 12 grams of plant-based protein that each IQBar offers, many of them picked up on the lingering aftertaste left over from the mix of pea protein powder and stevia they contain. One Amazon customer wrote, "This product doesn't taste real. And it doesn't taste like chocolate... And there's an aftertaste of sugar alcohol (even though it doesn't contain sugar alcohols)." Another said, "The taste was something that could take some getting used to, as it wasn't as chocolatey as I'd hoped." But that's only the beginning of the mixed feelings surrounding these bars.