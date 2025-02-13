Are Chocolate Chips Vegan? Here's How To Tell

Since chocolate is rich and decadent, it often surprises people when they find out that there are a lot of vegan chocolate options out there. And chances are, when you buy chocolate chips from the grocery store or supermarket, they're vegan. But to be sure, you should always check the labels on the packaging. First, we recommend you look for the words vegan, dairy-free, or plant-based on the bag. A few of the 15 chocolate chip brands we ranked from worst to best in the past are vegan, including the ones by Enjoy Life. Other vegan brands include Pascha and Lily's.Meanwhile, brands like Nestle Toll House, Ghirardelli, and Guittard also carry plant-based chocolate chips.

But what if you don't see those marketing words on the labeling? If that is the case, be sure to thoroughly check the ingredients list. If you see the words milk and milk powder in the list, then the chocolate chips have dairy and are not vegan. It's also highly likely that dark and semi-sweet chocolate chips are vegan, as opposed to milk chocolate. However, you should still check the labels in case there's a non vegan ingredient included.