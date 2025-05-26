The Absolute Best Red Wine To Buy At Aldi, According To Reddit
Sourcing a perfect bottle of red is no mean feat. But finding the tastiest match at a budget-friendly supermarket is talent at a whole new level. Always up for a challenge, Tasting Table sifted through down-to-earth recommendations from real consumers and found what some claim to be the absolute best red wine to buy at Aldi. According to Reddit, Scarlet Path Zinfandel takes the crown. One thread opens with an admittedly compelling title: "If your Aldi carries this.... Please, I implore you. Treat Yourself." The original poster touted the bottle's luscious taste and great value pricing, adding that it costs just over $9 but tastes like a $50+ wine. Jammy with a little earthiness, it's the definition of an easy drink — expect sweet smoothness and simple tasting notes.
The Californian bottle has been slyly floating around through Reddit recommendations for years. During this time, it has developed a reliable enough reputation to have accrued a fan club of routine purchasers. And as for the varietal itself? Zinfandel is a worthy addition to every major type of red wine you would ever need to know. Notoriously fruit-forward with a sultry second wave of slight smokiness, it is bold with high acidity and a bright red coloring. Zinfandel even has its own festival; no wonder this diva of a grape has caught attention on Reddit. Scarlet Path has bottled a winner.
What do others say about Scarlet Path Zinfandel?
Every seasoned wine shopper knows the importance of verifying sources. Reddit might be singing Scarlet Path Zinfandel's praises, but what are customers saying on different platforms? Unfortunately, reviews are a little thin on the ground; the wine isn't available on Amazon, and the company behind its bottling (Second Story Wine Company) lacks an online presence. Luckily, Vivino, an online wine marketplace, has some insights to share. On a page dedicated to Scarlet Path Zinfandel, more than 1,300 users have rated the bottle, averaging a score of 3.4 out of 5.
The scoring sounds harsh, but comparatively, the wine performs well for a bottle of its price range. This sentiment is echoed in the comment section: "Excellent wine for the money," one person typed, while another added, "It's fine for a daily drinker. Would probably improve if paired with food." Just in case you need any inspiration, Vivino suggests matching it with meats like lamb, beef, and poultry — definite food for thought. Perhaps it's time to brush up on the best foods you can find for $1 or less at Aldi.
Will you be indulging in Reddit's red wine recommendation? If in doubt, try the absolute best Aldi wine, according to a sommelier, instead, but otherwise? Trust your peers. Scarlet Path has forged a fantastic bottle with plenty of potential.