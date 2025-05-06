If you want to get more vegetables in your diet, roasting them is a great method to keep as much of the nutrients as possible while also adding irresistible flavor and texture. There are plenty of ways to add more flavor to roasted vegetables, whether you decide to switch up your seasonings, marinate your veggies ahead of time, or get creative with an infused cooking oil. One of the best ways to amp up your roasted vegetables while providing even more nutritional value is by reaching for an affordable protein you've overlooked for too long. Nutritional yeast is the winner for your dinner, adding an umami flavor that many regard as a mix of nutty and cheesy goodness that's entirely plant-based.

You should always have nutritional yeast in your pantry because it has a number of convenient culinary applications to dress up your favorite dishes. Just a simple shake of this wholesome protein provides big flavor and essential vitamins without overpowering your food. The best way to use nutritional yeast in your next batch of roasted vegetables is by tossing it with the cut-up vegetables, oil, and seasonings before roasting. If you want more, you can always sprinkle extra on top after removing the roasted vegetables from the oven.