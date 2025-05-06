The Flaky Addition That Gives Roasted Vegetables An Umami Upgrade
If you want to get more vegetables in your diet, roasting them is a great method to keep as much of the nutrients as possible while also adding irresistible flavor and texture. There are plenty of ways to add more flavor to roasted vegetables, whether you decide to switch up your seasonings, marinate your veggies ahead of time, or get creative with an infused cooking oil. One of the best ways to amp up your roasted vegetables while providing even more nutritional value is by reaching for an affordable protein you've overlooked for too long. Nutritional yeast is the winner for your dinner, adding an umami flavor that many regard as a mix of nutty and cheesy goodness that's entirely plant-based.
You should always have nutritional yeast in your pantry because it has a number of convenient culinary applications to dress up your favorite dishes. Just a simple shake of this wholesome protein provides big flavor and essential vitamins without overpowering your food. The best way to use nutritional yeast in your next batch of roasted vegetables is by tossing it with the cut-up vegetables, oil, and seasonings before roasting. If you want more, you can always sprinkle extra on top after removing the roasted vegetables from the oven.
Tips for the most delicious and nutritious roasted vegetables
Pair up nutritional yeast with the flavors of the season using your favorite spring and summer greens, fall squash, or lush winter root vegetables, and more. You can make a roasted veggie medley or stick to just one flavor of your preference. However you do it, nutritional yeast will provide the perfect addition of tasty protein. For example, if you love cheesy roasted broccoli but want to skip the Lactaid for a spell, use nutritional yeast in place of dairy for a light cheese-like flavor.
You can also make a delightfully creamy sauce with nutritional yeast, plant-based milk, oil, and spices, or a dressing with apple cider vinegar and tamari to drizzle on top of freshly roasted vegetables for another way to use this versatile ingredient. Try mixing your roasted vegetables into a bowl with beans or grains for an even more protein-rich treat. No matter what vegetables you're using, introducing nutritional yeast alongside your choice of seasonings will help bring out the flavor in the roasting process.