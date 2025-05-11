Whole Foods Vs Trader Joe's: Which Brand Makes The Best Fruit Popsicles?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the sun pops out, so do cravings for sweet summer treats, especially icy cold popsicles. Shape matters little, and neither do names; call them ice pops, push pops, freezer pops, popsicles, or fruit bars — just so they're frozen and preferably come with handy wooden sticks for proper holding. As for what does matter? The taste, texture, and ingredients used.

With those things in mind, along with melting speed, availability of options, and general appeal, we did a Tasting Table comparison of 12 store-bought popsicle brands. They all have characteristics that customers gravitate toward, but a handful rose to the top spots. Two fruit-filled icy wonders clustered in the top five slots, including one each from Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Both would easily slide into my own shopping basket — and will very likely do so in the coming months. But in our very careful comparison, the 365 Fruit Bars from Whole Foods, and available on Amazon, edged out the Trader Joe's Fruit Frenzy Bars.

Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are both known for natural flavors and relatively "clean" eating, so they're fairly easy to compare. Several versions and flavors exist for both these brands, which lean away from additives, preservatives, and artificial colors or flavors, compared to many mainstream products in the same genre. Here's a deeper look at the two specific fruit pops landing on our list, plus a general overview of the Trader Joe's and Whole Foods popsicle lineup.