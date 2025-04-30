Here's What Happened To Nutr After Shark Tank

After presenting the panel of sharks with their asking investment of $500,000 for a 5% stake in Nutr, Long and Turk received some strong reactions. But before saying anything, the judges were invited to sip on some of the milks themselves. Long and Turk presented them with a few glasses of various types of plant milk, while Lubetzky went up to use the machine himself. Upon their first taste, both Daymond John and Lori Greiner expressed their approval, with Greiner noting how "pure and clean" the flavor was and Daniel Lubetzky noting its creaminess. But that's when Cuban quickly came in with the hard hitting questions.

After explaining Nutr's margins, the numbers behind its blend subscription model, its sales, influencer marketing strategies and costs, debts, and outside investors, everyone could feel the tension. Greiner chimed in, explaining that while she did love the product, she didn't see herself actually using it and bowed out. Mark Cuban followed, noting his bias due to a prior deal he made with NuMilk in season 12.

Kevin O'Leary pointed out the issue of the numbers and was out too. John followed suit, also making note of the numbers, leaving just Lubetsky to respond, and he too couldn't reconcile with the numbers. Despite bringing their asking investment down from $500,000 for 5% to 7.5%, plus a 2% advisory share, Lubetzky still couldn't commit. In the end, the couple left without a deal with any of the sharks.