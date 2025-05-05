10 Of The Most Expensive Liquors You Can Drink

Even if you're a spirits connoisseur who purchases liquor bottles off the top shelf at your local booze-selling establishment, you've still probably barely scratched the surface of just how breathtakingly expensive some liquors can be. Forget liquors in the hundreds-of-dollars range — some bottles cost five, six, or even seven figures. That's a lot of zeros for a cocktail ingredient.

In many cases, it isn't the liquor itself that adds such heft to the price tag (although, some high prices are based purely on the rarity and quality of the liquid in the bottles). Instead, it's the combo of the booze and the extravagant design of bottles made from rare materials, like platinum and diamonds, that can make the price out-of-reach for us mere mortals. From a five-figure American bourbon to a seven-figure vodka fit for a Russian oligarch, these are some of the most expensive liquors you can drink.