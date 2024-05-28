There Are Only 2 Known Bottles Of The World's Most Expensive Liquor

The reason that there are only two bottles of D'Amalfi is that this is not a product the distillery, Antica Distilleria Russo, rolled out for regular distribution. One bottle was commissioned by an unnamed Italian buyer. The other bottle's whereabouts, and who could have commissioned it or bought it, are a mystery, which only adds to this lemon liqueur's intrigue.

While Hughes turned this bottle into a work of art in and of itself, it's hard to imagine that Antica Distilleria Russo didn't rise to the occasion with an especially fine limoncello. This kind of liqueur is already a special expression of Italian flavors. Limoncello is made with specific Italian lemons. They're grown in the south of Italy, and their peels are used to make the liqueur in Sorrento. Limoncello has an Indicazione Geografica Protetta, or protected geographical indication, which makes its region-specific craftsmanship official.

If you don't have over $40 million lying around, you can always make your own limoncello for astronomically less. All you need is cheap vodka, sugar, and lemons. All that zesting of the lemons and then waiting a few weeks for the peels to soak in the vodka requires some patience, but the process is easy and you end up with limoncello you can drink straight, mix into cocktails like limoncello and iced tea, or even use to bake treats like limoncello-enhanced lemon bars. All the while, you can dream of what D'Amalfi Limoncello Supreme might taste like, and how its diamonds would illuminate any bar cart.