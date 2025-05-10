Roast This Fruit In Your Pizza Oven For A Elevated Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As its name implies, a pizza oven has a clear purpose and utilizes super high heat to create perfectly crispy, charred pizza crusts, bubbly cheese, and roasted toppings in minutes. However, your pizza oven's super high temperatures will also benefit other dishes and ingredients, like bananas. For an elevated dessert that's ready in minutes, you should roast bananas in your pizza oven.

Bananas are one of the most widespread and budget-friendly fruits that we always seem to have a surplus of. And while we've come up with 14 banana recipes to use up any extra overripe bananas, they all involve incorporating bananas into a multi-ingredient recipe. For something easier, roasting bananas in a pizza oven will efficiently caramelize their sugars while softening them into creamy, melt-in-your-mouth dessert centerpieces.

Bananas may be an unexpected food for your pizza oven, but we received expert advice on how to cook them directly on a pizza stone, like this one from RocksHeat. You don't even have to take them out of their peels; simply add whole bananas to a warm pizza stone, pop them into the pizza oven, and bake for a few minutes, flipping the bananas halfway through. The pell will trap the sweet, bubbly goodness and keep it from oozing onto the pizza stone as it cooks. Then, all that's left to do is scoop out the caramelized banana and enjoy.