Here's The Absolute Best Pie You Can Buy From Walmart's Bakery

Walmart's bakery section is the stuff that dreams are made of. It may not be the first place you think of when you're craving a sweet treat, but maybe it should be. Tasting Table ranked Walmart among the top grocery store chains for fresh baked goods. It has everything you could possibly want, from cookies and cakes to danishes and pies. That's right: You can get whole pies at Walmart. The variety is outstanding; from fruit pies like apple, cherry, and blueberry to classics like pecan, pumpkin, and lemon meringue, chances are Walmart has a pie for you. And the best of the bunch, according to our reviewer, is the coconut cream pie.

Coconut is a divisive flavor, but there's no beating a good coconut cream pie. And there are a lot of elements to nail, from the perfect, toasty, coconut flavor to the smooth cream and light whipped topping, not to mention the buttery, flaky crust. But according to our reviewer, who ranked nine pies from Walmart's bakery, worst to best, its coconut cream pie gets it right.

They "loved the balance of the fruity, almost milky flavor of the coconut filling itself." But the whipped cream was the pièce de résistance. Topped with flaky coconut pieces, the cream was "indulgent and moreish." Our reviewer called the pie "almost as good as a homemade pie," and that's pretty much the highest compliment a pie can receive.