Here's The Absolute Best Pie You Can Buy From Walmart's Bakery
Walmart's bakery section is the stuff that dreams are made of. It may not be the first place you think of when you're craving a sweet treat, but maybe it should be. Tasting Table ranked Walmart among the top grocery store chains for fresh baked goods. It has everything you could possibly want, from cookies and cakes to danishes and pies. That's right: You can get whole pies at Walmart. The variety is outstanding; from fruit pies like apple, cherry, and blueberry to classics like pecan, pumpkin, and lemon meringue, chances are Walmart has a pie for you. And the best of the bunch, according to our reviewer, is the coconut cream pie.
Coconut is a divisive flavor, but there's no beating a good coconut cream pie. And there are a lot of elements to nail, from the perfect, toasty, coconut flavor to the smooth cream and light whipped topping, not to mention the buttery, flaky crust. But according to our reviewer, who ranked nine pies from Walmart's bakery, worst to best, its coconut cream pie gets it right.
They "loved the balance of the fruity, almost milky flavor of the coconut filling itself." But the whipped cream was the pièce de résistance. Topped with flaky coconut pieces, the cream was "indulgent and moreish." Our reviewer called the pie "almost as good as a homemade pie," and that's pretty much the highest compliment a pie can receive.
Walmart's coconut cream pie is a hit in two forms
While our reviewer tried the full-size pie, Walmart's coconut cream pie (as well as the banana cream pie) also comes in a mini version, more like a pie cup with crust only on the bottom. And the internet consensus is that the coconut cream pie in both the full and mini forms is worth your money. Youtube's Tami Dunn tasted both the mini banana and coconut cream pies and found the coconut to be much more "authentic" in flavor. She concluded that she'd buy the coconut again, but not the banana.
According to TikTok user Zen Eatz, Walmart's coconut cream pie is definitely "heavy on the coconut," so you have to be a fan of the flavor to enjoy it, which is great news for coconut lovers. Megan Fowler, also on TikTok, rated it a "10 out of 10."
Whether you go for the full-size version or the personal pie cup, Walmart's coconut cream pie will not let you down. In general, Walmart's bakery section is a minefield of temptation, so while we have some great money-saving tips for even cheaper Walmart trips, maybe one of them should be "avoid the bakery section if you have a sweet tooth."