This Subscription Service Sends Coffee Chosen By A Michelin-Ranked Team To Your Home

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a small team within Noma set out to tinker with ingredients and find new ways to get delicious products safely into the hands of home chefs. Experiments began with the Taste Buds membership club, a subscription service that sent a variety of experiments to cooks so that they could taste and test in the comfort of their homes and provide feedback on the products. From smoked mushroom garum to corn yuzu hot sauce, unique flavors were sent out into the world, leading to products that could not only be used in Noma's Michelin-starred restaurant but also in everyday recipes made inside home kitchens. As hand-packaged bottles landed into the hands of aspiring cooks, the success of the test kitchen's projects led to a new kind of subscription service devoted specifically to coffee: Noma Kaffe.

Each month, paying subscribers receive two 250g bags of beans that have been carefully selected by the team's sommeliers and roasters. Members of Noma Kaffe's team in Copenhagen have traveled around the world in search of special offerings to roast and package for the participating coffee enthusiasts. "Coffee and chocolate are two things that I can't live without," Noma chef René Redzepi told the Los Angeles Times. "Obviously, in reality, you can live without most things, but if I had to choose a last meal, it could be a fantastic cup of coffee with a piece of truly high-quality chocolate." With dedication like that, it's no wonder that Noma Kaffe was born.