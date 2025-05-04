This Subscription Service Sends Coffee Chosen By A Michelin-Ranked Team To Your Home
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a small team within Noma set out to tinker with ingredients and find new ways to get delicious products safely into the hands of home chefs. Experiments began with the Taste Buds membership club, a subscription service that sent a variety of experiments to cooks so that they could taste and test in the comfort of their homes and provide feedback on the products. From smoked mushroom garum to corn yuzu hot sauce, unique flavors were sent out into the world, leading to products that could not only be used in Noma's Michelin-starred restaurant but also in everyday recipes made inside home kitchens. As hand-packaged bottles landed into the hands of aspiring cooks, the success of the test kitchen's projects led to a new kind of subscription service devoted specifically to coffee: Noma Kaffe.
Each month, paying subscribers receive two 250g bags of beans that have been carefully selected by the team's sommeliers and roasters. Members of Noma Kaffe's team in Copenhagen have traveled around the world in search of special offerings to roast and package for the participating coffee enthusiasts. "Coffee and chocolate are two things that I can't live without," Noma chef René Redzepi told the Los Angeles Times. "Obviously, in reality, you can live without most things, but if I had to choose a last meal, it could be a fantastic cup of coffee with a piece of truly high-quality chocolate." With dedication like that, it's no wonder that Noma Kaffe was born.
Hand-selected roasts for your enjoyment
Whether your preferred brewing method is with a Hario V60 coffee maker, French press, or a Nomacano — a coffee-making love child of espresso and filter coffee — the Noma Kaffe team offers suggestions on how to brew a better cup of coffee. Along with the surprise bags of coffee, subscribers are also invited to learn more about those who work directly with the plants and coffee farms.
Each month, Noma Kaffe subscribers can expect new flavors and different selections of coffee to try, paired with the stories of the farmers responsible for the beans as well. Brewing guides and tasting notes are clear and straightforward, so even novice coffee lovers can take part in the caffeinated exploration. Subscriptions range from just under $60 per month to 10% discounts offered for a 6-month prepaid service or 15% off for year-long commitments, which is considerably less than flying to Denmark to enjoy a cup at the Noma restaurant yourself.