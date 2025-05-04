What Goes Into Fish Fry Seasoning? The Ingredients, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mild, flaky white fish is a blank canvas. The art of the fish fry is all about the paint — which, in the culinary world, comes down to two factors: Frying technique and seasoning. Fish fry seasoning boasts the unique quality of being as bold as it is forgiving. Slightly overcooked the filets? Toss a little extra fish fry seasoning on 'em and chow down. Classic fish fry seasoning is typically some combination of cornmeal, Old Bay seasoning (which contains a blend of 18 spices), lemon pepper, kosher salt, black pepper, and granulated or ground garlic. A heat element like cayenne pepper or sweet-smoky paprika is also commonly thrown into the mix. And that cornmeal becomes crispy, crunchy, and mouth-wateringly golden when fried.

Beyond this utilitarian base ingredient, which is more about texture, the other spice elements in fish fry seasoning are responsible for delivering the flavor. What makes this powerhouse ingredient so impactful is its dimensional interplay of pronounced pungent, savory tones, with subtle heat from the cayenne pepper or paprika, and bright, tangy citrus notes from the lemon. The umami-forward garlic rounds it all out with deep counterbalance. It's a complete trip around the palate, and a few shakes of fish fry seasoning instantly brings impressive depth, character, and liveliness to any dish, whether it's a traditional Southern catfish fish fry or a fresh take on oven-baked crispy tofu. Although, the exact ingredients in fish fry seasoning tend to vary by manufacturer or home cook recipe.