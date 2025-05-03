How Much You Can Expect To Spend On Nespresso Pods Each Month

As you're whirring up a newly-purchased Nespresso machine on your kitchen counter, it's impossible to fight the smugness over resisting Starbucks. But while the self-restraint is budget-savvy, don't underestimate the cost of buying pods. Customers online suggest their monthly restock bills range from $50 to $100, depending on daily consumption patterns. For the "single cup a day" enthusiast, the bill sits at around $50. Yet, skipping coffee on certain days leaves $20 as a reasonable forecast, and drinking multiple cups risks rocketing daily costs as high as $7 (exceeding $200 a month). That's some serious variability. "I try not to think about it," One Reddit user admitted.

Are you using Vertuo or Original? The average cost per 10-pod Vertuo sleeve is approximately $13, and many customers report drinking one or two cups a day. Assuming you enjoy a sneaky extra cup mid-afternoon, that's $78 for 60 coffees. Some outliers, including the $10 Bianco Piccolo sleeve and pricey $15 Oatly Barista Edition,could shift this figure, but generally speaking, it's safe to budget around $80 when restocking Vertuo pods as a "two-per-day" drinker.

Original pods are comparably cheaper, with prices starting as low as $8.50 per sleeve. On the same basis of 60 monthly coffees, that's just $51. Be mindful of hidden costs, though. There's a reason why Nespresso Vertuo pods are more expensive than the original ones: Their smaller volume demands customers double up for longer drinks.