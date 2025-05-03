The Best Tool For Baking Cakes In An Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryers aren't just tools for getting a crispy finish on veggies or heating up last night's dinner — they're incredible for baking cakes, as well. The appliance is great for baking the treats faster, making individual-sized desserts, and for plenty of other reasons. To get the best from your air-fried cakes, make them with a silicone pan.

Metal or aluminum tins are often used for preparing desserts, but for air frying, why not use a material that you may already have? You should own silicone liners for your air fryer, along with silicone baking pans. The material is heat-resistant and durable, so the pans will always hold their shape under high temperatures. Silicone pans are insulators, controlling the flow of heat to ensure your cake bakes evenly. Best of all, they're highly flexible, making cake removal a breeze. The desserts slip right out of the pans, so there's no risk of your cake falling apart. The batter molds itself to the shape of the pan well, without leaving any crumbs or pieces of cake after removal.

Thanks to silicone being a non-stick material, there's no need to add butter or oil to the inside of the pan, which ensures a non-greasy cake exterior. Silicone comes in a variety of forms and sizes, so there's bound to be an air fryer silicone baking set that will fit into your appliance's basket.