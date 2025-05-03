The Oui French Yogurt That Tastes Like Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

Oui by Yoplait prides itself on simple ingredients like whole milk and fruit, and, in its Black Cherry flavor, it features real black cherries at the bottom of the jar, beneath its velvety smooth French-style yogurt. "Each black cherry yogurt is made with live and active cultures ... and poured into individual glass pots and left to set for eight hours," the brand states on its website, also noting that no artificial flavors or colors are featured. On the ingredients list, pasteurized grade A milk, cherries, and cane sugar are confirmed as the main additions, followed by rice starch and yogurt cultures.

When looking at the ingredients list of Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia, similar ingredients are found. In fact, just like the yogurt, the ice cream's main add-ins are milk, cherries, and sugar, and fruit and vegetable juices are used for color. However, rather than pasteurized grade A milk, Ben & Jerry's uses condensed skim milk and cream. Other ingredients of Cherry Garcia include egg yolk, coconut oil, and cocoa. While it certainly doesn't detract from flavor, another similarity is that neither product lists the type of cherry used — something our taste taster pointed out.