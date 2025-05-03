The Oui French Yogurt That Tastes Like Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream
Known for its thick, creamy texture, as well as its sweet flavor, French-style yogurt boasts more of a pudding-like consistency than what you get from its regular counterpart. It is typically made with live cultures in a large vat and divided into individual servings placed into jars. And thanks to Oui by Yoplait, you can get your hands on one of these jars at most grocery stores. Wanting to know more about the flavors offered, including which one was the best and which was better left on the shelf, we ranked 18 Oui by Yoplait French-style yogurt flavors and found that one tasted remarkably similar to Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia Ice Cream.
As we taste-tested several of the brand's offerings, including its vanilla, peach, mango, blueberry, and raspberry flavors, we landed on Oui by Yoplait's Black Cherry and zoned in on its ultra-rich bite that reminded us of Ben & Jerry's iconic flavor — minus the chocolate. As fans of the dessert maker may know, Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream, developed as a tribute to Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia, features a cherry ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes throughout. Not to be confused with Ben & Jerry's summer 2023 flavor, Cherry Crumble, its Cherry Garcia is, according to the brand's website, "the most famous" of its "fan-suggested flavors."
Oui by Yoplait's Black Cherry and Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia feature similar ingredients
Oui by Yoplait prides itself on simple ingredients like whole milk and fruit, and, in its Black Cherry flavor, it features real black cherries at the bottom of the jar, beneath its velvety smooth French-style yogurt. "Each black cherry yogurt is made with live and active cultures ... and poured into individual glass pots and left to set for eight hours," the brand states on its website, also noting that no artificial flavors or colors are featured. On the ingredients list, pasteurized grade A milk, cherries, and cane sugar are confirmed as the main additions, followed by rice starch and yogurt cultures.
When looking at the ingredients list of Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia, similar ingredients are found. In fact, just like the yogurt, the ice cream's main add-ins are milk, cherries, and sugar, and fruit and vegetable juices are used for color. However, rather than pasteurized grade A milk, Ben & Jerry's uses condensed skim milk and cream. Other ingredients of Cherry Garcia include egg yolk, coconut oil, and cocoa. While it certainly doesn't detract from flavor, another similarity is that neither product lists the type of cherry used — something our taste taster pointed out.