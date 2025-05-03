The Gluten-Free Pasta Brand That's Not Worth Its High Price

As celiac disease and gluten sensitivities have become more widely recognized, so too have gluten-free grocery products and restaurant menu items. Adopting a gluten-free diet no longer means giving up pasta, bread, and pastries forever. Supermarket shelves now have a multitude of GF options in categories from boxed cake mix to frozen chicken tenders. The pasta aisle is where you can find perhaps the most variety in the GF category; rice noodles, quinoa rotini, chickpea spaghetti, and red lentil penne are only some of the stand-ins to choose from. There are also tons of different brands to choose from, some of which taste comparable to standard pasta and others that simply aren't worth the money. In our taste test of gluten-free pasta brands, Capello's penne pasta was ranked last.

While most of the other pastas are made with a grain that doesn't contain gluten, like rice or quinoa, Capello's pasta is completely grain-free. It's made with almond flour, which unfortunately gives it a gritty and unpleasant texture. And when cooked, these noodles turn into a gluey, sticky mess. One BJ's customer compared it to eating "goo with sand." While many other options — like Jovial brown rice penne pasta or Taste Republic chickpea, lentil, and cauliflower fusilli — are so good they'll have you questioning if they're really gluten-free, Capello's just isn't going to satisfy your pasta craving.