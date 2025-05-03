The Gluten-Free Pasta Brand That's Not Worth Its High Price
As celiac disease and gluten sensitivities have become more widely recognized, so too have gluten-free grocery products and restaurant menu items. Adopting a gluten-free diet no longer means giving up pasta, bread, and pastries forever. Supermarket shelves now have a multitude of GF options in categories from boxed cake mix to frozen chicken tenders. The pasta aisle is where you can find perhaps the most variety in the GF category; rice noodles, quinoa rotini, chickpea spaghetti, and red lentil penne are only some of the stand-ins to choose from. There are also tons of different brands to choose from, some of which taste comparable to standard pasta and others that simply aren't worth the money. In our taste test of gluten-free pasta brands, Capello's penne pasta was ranked last.
While most of the other pastas are made with a grain that doesn't contain gluten, like rice or quinoa, Capello's pasta is completely grain-free. It's made with almond flour, which unfortunately gives it a gritty and unpleasant texture. And when cooked, these noodles turn into a gluey, sticky mess. One BJ's customer compared it to eating "goo with sand." While many other options — like Jovial brown rice penne pasta or Taste Republic chickpea, lentil, and cauliflower fusilli — are so good they'll have you questioning if they're really gluten-free, Capello's just isn't going to satisfy your pasta craving.
Perfect your gluten-free pasta preparation
Having gluten-free pasta options easily available is a huge win; gluten-free or not, everyone loves pasta, and it's one of the best quick weeknight meals. Most choices are an easy swap in any dish, but there are a few things to consider before you substitute gluten-free pasta in a recipe. GF pastas can overcook quickly, becoming sticky and mushy, so follow the package instructions carefully. If using in a recipe that calls for you to scoop the cooked pasta into a pan sauce to finish cooking, be sure to cook the pasta for a few minutes less than the full cook time to account for the cooking that will happen in the pan sauce.
Another common cooking mistake with gluten-free pasta is dumping it in the water and forgetting about it; this will almost definitely cause sticking and clumping. Be sure to stir the pasta frequently while it cooks. It can also be helpful to use a larger pot than normal to ensure each noodle has ample space. Once you find your preference for gluten-free pasta and perfect the cooking method, though, you can safely (and happily) enjoy pasta any time.