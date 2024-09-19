What To Know Before Substituting Gluten-Free Pasta In A Recipe

The gluten-free food market continues to grow robustly, and new products seem to appear on supermarket shelves with each swivel of the cart. A particularly dense cluster is in the pasta aisle as celiac disease sufferers and gluten avoiders seek a legit substitute for the wheat pasta they can no longer stomach. Fortunately, dozens of types of gluten-free pasta — made from corn, millet, rice, cauliflower, lentils, buckwheat, quinoa, and amaranth — are now available. Debates on which is the best type and brand rage on social media, but some negative experiences with gluten-free pasta may have more to do with method than product. That's because you can't just substitute gluten-free pasta for conventional wheat-based pasta and expect the same result.

Because the primary ingredients are different, gluten-free and gluten-full pastas don't cook the same. Firstly, gluten-free varieties tend to contain more starch than wheat, which can turn them into sticky clumps in the pot. Gluten-free pasta also takes greater precision of timing, as they can take longer to cook than wheat but quickly turn mushy if overdone. The difference is also clear after boiling and draining, as gluten-free pasta dries faster than wheat, which makes it important to either dampen or mix with the sauce immediately. Lastly, gluten-free pastas come with their own flavors thanks to the wider variety of grains inside. So, any substitution using gluten-free pasta will change the taste.