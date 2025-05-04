Every Trader Joe's Shopper Needs These Intensely Flavorful Frozen Vegetables
Whether you're a meat eater, a flexitarian, or a full time vegan, if you shop at Trader Joe's, there's a bag of frozen vegetables you need to buy — because they're just that good. Trader Joe's frozen aisle is organized for your convenience, and it's full of staples you can stock in your freezer and grab to cook with whenever you need. But if there's any bag of frozen vegetables you should grab first, it's Trader Joe's frozen Mushroom Medley. Not only does it contain a plethora of mushroom varieties — including oyster, champignons, boletus, and slippery jack mushrooms — but it's our taste tester's favorite of all the 12 frozen vegetables from Trader Joe's included in our ranking because of how intensely flavorful they are.
Pre-seasoned with garlic, parsley, salt, and olive oil, the umami flavor of these mushrooms shines through, without being too distinct. Combined with the variety of textures granted from the diversity of mushrooms included in the medley, this mix can be used as a topping to your animal-based proteins, like your burgers or steaks, or used as a substitute in anything from tacos, omelettes, and pizza to noodles, pastas, and soups. It's a total game changer, giving you the freedom to add any seasonings you might like to suit a wide range of dishes and cuisines. Those who love mushrooms and those who are ambivalent about them can agree — if you buy any frozen bag of veggies from TJ's, it should be the Mushroom Medley.
Trader Joe's Mushroom Medley is a big hit among mushroom lovers
In a mushroom dedicated Reddit page, one fan posted specifically about Trader Joe's frozen Mushroom Medley, stating: "I just needed to share this with my fellow mushroom lovers! This frozen mushroom medley is a total game changer. I love to have these with an egg in the morning, or added to pasta and risotto. It's pre-seasoned, so it's super quick. It also has a great blend — I can only find white button and portabellas near me, so I love the 'exotic' variety. Finally, since it's frozen, you don't have to worry about it going bad!" Another subreddit on the Trader Joe's Reddit thread is dedicated completely to ways to use them — and the possibilities truly are endless.
Trader Joe's Mushroom Medley makes a fabulous homemade mushroom and roasted garlic risotto — and the flavors are all already there. Redditors also commented ideas like adding the mushrooms on top of toast with cream cheese, or using them to make a vegetarian patty melt. Although, you could always add them in with the usual beef or Beyond burger patty or, if you were really in a pickle, thaw them and use them to make your very own mushroom-based burger patty, or bake them in with your green casserole during the holidays. If you want to get fancy, they'd also make a very simple yet fabulous steakhouse mushroom sauce in a pinch.