Every Trader Joe's Shopper Needs These Intensely Flavorful Frozen Vegetables

Whether you're a meat eater, a flexitarian, or a full time vegan, if you shop at Trader Joe's, there's a bag of frozen vegetables you need to buy — because they're just that good. Trader Joe's frozen aisle is organized for your convenience, and it's full of staples you can stock in your freezer and grab to cook with whenever you need. But if there's any bag of frozen vegetables you should grab first, it's Trader Joe's frozen Mushroom Medley. Not only does it contain a plethora of mushroom varieties — including oyster, champignons, boletus, and slippery jack mushrooms — but it's our taste tester's favorite of all the 12 frozen vegetables from Trader Joe's included in our ranking because of how intensely flavorful they are.

Pre-seasoned with garlic, parsley, salt, and olive oil, the umami flavor of these mushrooms shines through, without being too distinct. Combined with the variety of textures granted from the diversity of mushrooms included in the medley, this mix can be used as a topping to your animal-based proteins, like your burgers or steaks, or used as a substitute in anything from tacos, omelettes, and pizza to noodles, pastas, and soups. It's a total game changer, giving you the freedom to add any seasonings you might like to suit a wide range of dishes and cuisines. Those who love mushrooms and those who are ambivalent about them can agree — if you buy any frozen bag of veggies from TJ's, it should be the Mushroom Medley.