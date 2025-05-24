The Worst Protein Cookie You Can Buy, According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Protein is an important aspect of our diets. Not only does it give us energy, aid us in building strength, and boost our immune system, but it also helps us feel full for longer, allowing the meals we consume throughout the day to hold us over without the need to snack or graze in between. Still, there are times when we simply don't want a high-protein smoothie or protein-topped salad. On days like this, we can't think of a better way to up our protein intake than with a tasty protein cookie — and lucky for you, we ranked 14 pre-made protein cookies you can buy at the store.

After tasting the cookies back to back and judging them on flavor, texture, protein content, and added sugar, we found that none could top Atkins' Peanut Butter Protein Cookie, which featured a mild peanut butter flavor and wasn't dry or heavy. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, Lenny & Larry's Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie failed to provide the flavor we had hoped for.

Although the cookie's texture was ideal, providing a dense and chewy bite, the taste was simply not up to the standard of the others in our ranking. In fact, it was quite bland with hints of artificial flavors and a bad aftertaste that lingered. Even the chocolate chips inside the cookie had an odd, taffy-like texture. Lenny & Larry's Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie gets points for featuring non-GMO ingredients and for being vegan and kosher, but overall, this cookie was unappealing.