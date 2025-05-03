The Right Way To Store Caramel Sauce So It Stays Fresh For Longer

You can do wonders with caramel sauce. Drizzled over ice cream, mixed with at-home coffee, folded into cake batters, or even simmered into a glaze for savory dishes, it is molten joy in every way possible. Have a jar in the fridge, and you may never have to worry about boring food (or drinks) ever again. The only concern left is how to store this capricious sauce properly, so all that flavor and textural marvel will be perfectly preserved the next time you need it.

Store-bought or homemade, your caramel sauce deserves a proper home, more specifically, one that's airtight and heat-resistant. This includes glass jars or microwave-safe containers with sealable lids. At room temperature, the sauce can last for a few days, but since dairy is a key ingredient, you will need to refrigerate it eventually. However, also be mindful not to put it into the fridge while it's still hot off the stove. This may cause steam to form inside the container and tamper with the storage process as well as the sauce's texture. Let it cool to room temperature first. Once it enters the fridge, your caramel sauce can last for up to 3 weeks.

Freezing caramel sauce is also an option. Opt for plastic containers and ziplock bags, as glass is much more likely to expand and break. Leave out an inch in these containers to make room for the sauce's expansion. Tightly sealed, it's good for about three months.