Combine These 2 Classic Cocktails For A Stylish, Luscious Drink That's Impossible To Mess Up
Less really can be more. Whether it's the elegant simplicity of a black slip dress, or a cocktail without a tiki umbrella, something about timeless classics, well executed, just hits — which is why we're loving the Boulevardier Negroni. That's also why we sought the expertise of Chef and Content Creator Joshua Weissman, who recently created the 151st Kentucky Derby Menu. All of Joshua's recipes are available on the Kentucky Derby website, and readers can learn more at-home recipes, cocktails, and other at-home party tips on the site, as well. Weissman's Boulevardier Negroni, which completes the Derby menu, brings two classic cocktails together for a best-of-both-worlds combo.
As Weissman told Tasting Table, "It's the easiest cocktail on earth. One part of each: sweet vermouth, Campari, whiskey. Mix, serve over ice, with an orange peel. That's it. Truly you cannot mess this cocktail up if you use a proper measuring tool." Any successful cocktail is all about balance, so be sure to bust out the jigger for accurate measurements. Weissman's Boulevardier Negroni borrows the ratios of the Negroni and the ingredients of the Boulevardier. A classic Negroni cocktail comprises a 1:1:1 ratio of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Similarly, Boulevardiers combine equal parts Campari and sweet vermouth, but swap the one ounce of gin for 1 ¼ to 1 ½ ounces of bourbon or rye whiskey.
The Boulevardier Negroni delivers all of the circumstance, without the pomp
Like both of its namesake cocktails, the Boulevardier Negroni is stirred with ice to assemble, then strained into an ice-filled rocks glass. Pro tip: Joshua Weissman's Kentucky Derby is known for Mint Juleps, and incidentally, the Julep strainer is the best tool for the job here. Whether you prefer bourbon or rye, Campari is the common element between the Negroni and the Boulevardier, and this bittersweet Italian amaro shines against the robust dark liquor.
To serve, says Weissman, "I like a nice orange peel and to keep it simple. Especially if you're partying. That said, if you have a cold smoker, a smoked Boulevardier would be impressive and delicious for your guests." Express the orange zest twist around the rim of the rocks glass, then perch it on the glass's rim as a garnish. A skewered bourbon-soaked cherry could also be added for a sweet note.
Considering the Boulevardier Negroni is a whiskey-based cocktail, omitting the Negroni's gin, cold-smoking the drink would emphasize the natural oak smokiness of the base spirit for savory dimensionality that could take this three-parter to new heights. We used wood chips and a smoking gun to make this Smoked Old Fashioned, and instructions for cold-smoking a cocktail are included in the recipe to help you out. Smoked or not, the Boulevardier Negroni is a punchy, sophisticated sipper built to please (and to last the test of time).