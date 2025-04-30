Combine These 2 Classic Cocktails For A Stylish, Luscious Drink That's Impossible To Mess Up

Like both of its namesake cocktails, the Boulevardier Negroni is stirred with ice to assemble, then strained into an ice-filled rocks glass. Pro tip: Joshua Weissman's Kentucky Derby is known for Mint Juleps, and incidentally, the Julep strainer is the best tool for the job here. Whether you prefer bourbon or rye, Campari is the common element between the Negroni and the Boulevardier, and this bittersweet Italian amaro shines against the robust dark liquor.

To serve, says Weissman, "I like a nice orange peel and to keep it simple. Especially if you're partying. That said, if you have a cold smoker, a smoked Boulevardier would be impressive and delicious for your guests." Express the orange zest twist around the rim of the rocks glass, then perch it on the glass's rim as a garnish. A skewered bourbon-soaked cherry could also be added for a sweet note.

Considering the Boulevardier Negroni is a whiskey-based cocktail, omitting the Negroni's gin, cold-smoking the drink would emphasize the natural oak smokiness of the base spirit for savory dimensionality that could take this three-parter to new heights. We used wood chips and a smoking gun to make this Smoked Old Fashioned, and instructions for cold-smoking a cocktail are included in the recipe to help you out. Smoked or not, the Boulevardier Negroni is a punchy, sophisticated sipper built to please (and to last the test of time).