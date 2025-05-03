The Best Chex Mix Flavor On Store Shelves Is Made For Pizza Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alongside Kettle chips and Reese's peanut butter cups, Chex Mix deserves a place in the snack hall of fame. The General Mills mixture generally consists of pretzels, rye chips, bagel chips, mini breadsticks, and, of course, the eponymous Chex pieces. Beyond that combination, however, Chex Mix also releases specialty flavors — one of which ranked as the absolute best in Tasting Table's listing of Chex Mix variations. That Chex Mix rendition was the Cheesy Pizza Remix, which combines the best of pizza with the best of snacks.

According to Tasting Table's ranking, the flavor is among the newest but most nuanced of Chex Mix options. It combines pizza sauce Chex pieces with garlic and herb-flavored Chex. It likewise includes pizza crust bagel chips in lieu of the standard ones, as well as cheese puffs, further upping the emphasis on all things cheesy. These pieces not only work well together but also taste great entirely on their own. Of the individual elements, however, our taste tester singled out the pizza sauce Chex as an absolute must-try.

All that is to say — this Chex Mix is the kind of mixture you'll want to grab by the handful. However, it's not the only option packed with flavor. Rather, a few other Chex Mix bags are certainly worth a try, though they utilize entirely different but no less delicious seasonings.