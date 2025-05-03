The Best Chex Mix Flavor On Store Shelves Is Made For Pizza Lovers
Alongside Kettle chips and Reese's peanut butter cups, Chex Mix deserves a place in the snack hall of fame. The General Mills mixture generally consists of pretzels, rye chips, bagel chips, mini breadsticks, and, of course, the eponymous Chex pieces. Beyond that combination, however, Chex Mix also releases specialty flavors — one of which ranked as the absolute best in Tasting Table's listing of Chex Mix variations. That Chex Mix rendition was the Cheesy Pizza Remix, which combines the best of pizza with the best of snacks.
According to Tasting Table's ranking, the flavor is among the newest but most nuanced of Chex Mix options. It combines pizza sauce Chex pieces with garlic and herb-flavored Chex. It likewise includes pizza crust bagel chips in lieu of the standard ones, as well as cheese puffs, further upping the emphasis on all things cheesy. These pieces not only work well together but also taste great entirely on their own. Of the individual elements, however, our taste tester singled out the pizza sauce Chex as an absolute must-try.
All that is to say — this Chex Mix is the kind of mixture you'll want to grab by the handful. However, it's not the only option packed with flavor. Rather, a few other Chex Mix bags are certainly worth a try, though they utilize entirely different but no less delicious seasonings.
Grab a handful of Cheesy Pizza Remix Chex Mix for maximum flavor
The Italian take on Chex Mix reigns supreme. Though, if you're not in the mood for pizza, how about a taco? The snack mix's Zesty Taco Remix trailed just behind the Cheesy Pizza Remix iteration. The taco flavor takes those same baseline Chex Mix components but utilizes them with a spice-anchored twist; it merges taco seasoning and salsa Chex pieces with cheese puffs and corn strips.
Following those Italian and Mexican-inspired snack mixes, the Buffalo Sandwich Remix took third place in the snack mix's ranking, while honey barbecue came up just behind in fourth place. Each of Tasting Table's favorite combinations correspond with savory snacks, though Chex Mix also makes sweet bags in its Muddy Buddies flavor line Variations of those sugar-forward snacks came in eighth, ninth, and later places, suggesting that the brand performs best with savory rather than sweet flavors.
However, your preference will ultimately depend on the flavors you're craving. Luckily, if Chex Mix doesn't make your preferred flavor, you can always throw together your own, whether a standard homemade mix or a play on Muddy Buddies. From there, it's easy to further improve the snack by adding Ranch seasoning — though, if you're craving pizza, why not draw inspiration from Chex Mix's best flavor? Incorporate a sprinkle of your favorite herbs and parmesan cheese, and you won't even need the brand's Cheesy Pizza Remix.