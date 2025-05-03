The Keurig K-Cup Dark Roast Pod That's A Let-Down In The Flavor Department

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From blonde to continental to midnight, it's different strokes for different folks — and different types of coffee roasts for different coffee fans. Keurig has a K-Cup to fit every taste, but if your go-to brew is a steaming cup of dark roast, allow us to offer one pearl of advice: Steer clear of Community. In Tasting Table's ranking of 11 Keurig dark roast K-Cup brands, Community's signature blend dark roast fell to last place ... and we'd rather it stayed in the dark, to be frank.

It's not that Community's dark roast is undrinkable. It's that, with the kaleidoscope of other, better dark roast K-Cups available on the market and in basically every grocery store, why would you? To defer to a Biblical criticism, "[Y]ou are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm — neither hot nor cold — I am about to spit you out of my mouth" (Revelation 3:15-16). Diehard coffee drinkers might be rocking a bit of a God complex before their morning cuppa joe, and alas, Community's dark roast K-Cup neatly fits the bill for a neither-here-nor-there spitter-outter. As our reviewer noted, "Community's dark roast K-cup isn't bad, per se, but it's not one I'm apt to reach for given the plethora of other K-cup pod options. It makes an average cup of coffee at best, and is missing the deep richness that I expect from a quality dark roast."