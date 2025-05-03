The One Trader Joe's Salad That Deserves To Make It To The Cash Register

Pre-made salads are truly a lifesaver, especially when you're in dire need of a quick yet healthy meal. They also require very little assembly, typically nothing more than the addition of key toppings like crotons, cheese, and a delectable dressing. Plus, they can be eaten on the go or scarfed down in mere minutes while you mindlessly watch TikTok in the breakroom. Whether you prefer salads with no greens or a flavorful salad with no dressing, there are plenty of pre-made options to choose from. However, it can be quite overwhelming to choose one. Luckily, there's one establishment that's known for its abundance of pre-made salads: Trader Joe's. It knows a thing or two about creating flavorful yet cost-effective salads that will leave your stomach and wallet in a state of bliss. But, if you can only buy one salad from Trader Joe's, it should be its Broccoli Slaw & Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat.

This salad beautifully encompasses the complex flavors, hearty ingredients, and great textures that all salads should have. Hence, it was ranked the absolute best Trader Joe's pre-made salad by the Tasting Table staff. On its own, this salad is flawless. It's flavorful and perfectly crisp and crunchy. And there's the perfect amount of kale, chicken, broccoli slaw, red onions, cranberries, and sunflower kernels, with each ingredient adding something special to both the flavor and texture. This salad is well-balanced, and no ingredient is screaming for attention. Luckily, the spicy dressing is equally as delicious. It delivers on its promise of heat without being too spicy and doesn't overpower any of the existing flavors within the salad.