The Red Flag Look Out For When Buying A Vintage Cast-Iron Pan

Although cast irons are beloved by diehard users, they can be intimidating. Some may think the heavy, dark cookware is too finicky or only suitable for open-fire cooking over a campfire, but the truth is that when properly cared for, a well-seasoned cast iron skillet can be used at home daily. In fact, David Chang thinks every kitchen needs a cast iron skillet, even if you have an electric stove. While it's easy to buy new and pre-seasoned, there is a certain charm in searching for and restoring shoddy old cast iron pans. Not all vintage cast iron is salvageable, though, and there are some deal-breakers to be on the lookout for.

Although cast iron pans are meant to last a lifetime, there are a few tell-tale signs that you should look for when purchasing vintage cookware, specifically any cracks or warping. If the iron is cracked, there is tragically no saving the pan. A crack in cast iron will begin to let moisture, fat, and even food particles through and would likely lead to further damage. Additionally, keep an eye out for any pitting. These deep pockmarks, or small, crater-like holes, in the surface of the pan are commonly caused by leftover moisture or extended acid exposure. Any holes or divots in the surface pan are unlikely to be fixable, as the uneven surface makes it difficult to season the pan properly.