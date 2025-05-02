Why You Should Think Twice Before Freezing Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

There are plenty dos and don'ts of refrigerating cheese, and it's important to know how to properly store any kind of cheese that you might bring home. Similar to burrata, you shouldn't be freezing fresh mozzarella. Obviously, the police won't show up to your house if you do, but it does almost feel like a crime to not eat the tender, milky ball of cheese when it's at it's peak quality. Although it has a short shelf life and may be tempting to freeze if you can't use it in time, fresh mozzarella is best in it's namesake form: fresh.

Fresh mozzarella cheese should ideally be eaten on the same day that it's made, but sadly most of us don't have that luxury. To keep the cheese as fresh as possible, it's usually stored in extra whey or brine, or sometimes just water, and it should still be consumed within a few days of bringing it home to enjoy the best texture and taste.

A delicate cheese like fresh mozzarella isn't ideal for freezing due to it's high water content. When that moisture freezes, ice crystals form but then defrost unevenly and can change the texture of that once-beautiful, springy fresh mozzarella. There are a few things to know before you freeze cheese, especially a fresh cheese, so if you're feeling the need to freeze, we have some tips on how to best freeze and properly defrost to get the best texture possible.