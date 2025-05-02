Pasta Alla Genovese Vs Bolognese: What's The Difference?

Few dishes in the Italian culinary oeuvre showcase the country's cucina povera philosophy as artfully as its pastas. The cooking tradition is all about simple, straightforward dishes that showcase minimal ingredients, skillfully prepared. Today, we're exploring two Italian legends that follow this basic formula: pasta alla Genovese and pasta Bolognese. In both dishes, meat and veggies cook down into a tender, aromatic sauce with impressive dimensionality for their sparse ingredients lists.

In other words, neither pasta dish can be quickly thrown together on a busy weeknight (unless, of course, you bust out the slow cooker for the ragu and boil the pasta just before serving, but we digress). Beyond their different regional names (Genoa versus Bologna), the biggest differentiating characteristics between these classics are their ingredients and the types of pasta used. Whereas tomato and dairy star in rich pasta Bolognese, neither ingredient belongs in pasta alla Genovese. Except for the grated cheese on top, pasta alla Genovese is dairy-free.

Also, where Genovese pasta uses chunked or shredded beef, the protein in Bolognese is a combination of ground beef, ground pork, and sometimes veal. Regarding pasta shape, pasta alla Genovese is always served with tubular pasta, most commonly penne, rigatoni, or ziti. By contrast, pasta Bolognese is customarily served with flat, ribbon-like pasta such as pappardelle or wide, toothy tagliatelle. It can also be served with tubular penne rigate, but this is less typical.