The Store-Bought Bolognese Sauce That Tastes Closest To Homemade

Bolognese is considered by some to be the king of Italian sauces. As with other vaunted dishes, there isn't one recipe but rather a confederation of similar ingredient lists and instructions. Some recipes — such as Tasting Table's Classic ragu alla Bolognese — call for milk, others for chicken liver, and still others for wine. What is universal is the need for time to develop the signature depth of flavor that all Bolognese sauces share. Vegetables must be sweated, aromatics awakened, various meats browned to create fond, and finally, the long simmering process that brings all elements into divine concert.

With that said, it becomes a bit more clear why there aren't many store-bought Bolognese sauces available. There are plenty of jarred sauces that contain meat, but brands seem to eschew the Bolognese moniker, possibly for fear of being held to too high a standard. Trader Joe's is one of the few that take that swing, and the sauce has received some praise for its herbaceous character and robust tomato flavor if somewhat mealy consistency compared to a typically chunkier Bolognese sauce.

Or maybe the lack of available store-bought Bolognese is a result of consumer hesitation to purchase shelf-stable meat sauce. These sauces, though, are perfectly safe given their FDA approval. The process to pack them includes heating thoroughly to destroy harmful microorganisms, the use of preservatives like citric acid and salt that inhibit bacterial growth, and airtight sealing that keeps the bad bacteria at bay.