The Worst Capri Sun Flavor Is Somehow Both Bland And Offensive

Sucking a packet of Capri Sun dry through a tiny straw is part of many core memories for a lot of us. Not only is it a nostalgic taste of childhood for adults, but the brand continues to crank out its tried-and-true juice packets for the latest generations. As it continues to add more varieties, we tasted and ranked 10 Capri Sun flavors to see how the newer creations compare. While many Capri Sun flavors were big hits, the worst flavor is undoubtedly the Roarin' Waters Strawberry Kiwi.

The Roarin' Waters series from Capri Sun is marketed as a healthier, hydrating alternative to the original core flavors, supplying kids with familiar fruity flavors at half the sugar and only 30 calories per packet. Unfortunately, the taste of the Roarin' Waters Strawberry Kiwi isn't just bland but also artificial. We based our ranking on the concentration of flavor as well as the accuracy of flavor.

While we had no illusions about the artificial recreation of the fruit in question, this Capri Sun flavor didn't taste like kiwi at all. The superficial fruit flavor wasn't just inaccurate, but the concentration of flavor was weak at best. The bland, almost imperceptible mystery fruit combined with the fake taste of the non-sugar sweeteners was an affront to our senses. This is certainly a Capri Sun packet not worth a second sip.