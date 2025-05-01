The Worst Capri Sun Flavor Is Somehow Both Bland And Offensive
Sucking a packet of Capri Sun dry through a tiny straw is part of many core memories for a lot of us. Not only is it a nostalgic taste of childhood for adults, but the brand continues to crank out its tried-and-true juice packets for the latest generations. As it continues to add more varieties, we tasted and ranked 10 Capri Sun flavors to see how the newer creations compare. While many Capri Sun flavors were big hits, the worst flavor is undoubtedly the Roarin' Waters Strawberry Kiwi.
The Roarin' Waters series from Capri Sun is marketed as a healthier, hydrating alternative to the original core flavors, supplying kids with familiar fruity flavors at half the sugar and only 30 calories per packet. Unfortunately, the taste of the Roarin' Waters Strawberry Kiwi isn't just bland but also artificial. We based our ranking on the concentration of flavor as well as the accuracy of flavor.
While we had no illusions about the artificial recreation of the fruit in question, this Capri Sun flavor didn't taste like kiwi at all. The superficial fruit flavor wasn't just inaccurate, but the concentration of flavor was weak at best. The bland, almost imperceptible mystery fruit combined with the fake taste of the non-sugar sweeteners was an affront to our senses. This is certainly a Capri Sun packet not worth a second sip.
Roarin Waters Strawberry Kiwi has disappointed many customers
We weren't the only ones offended by the Roarin' Waters Strawberry Kiwi flavor. Numerous 1- and 2-star reviews from Walmart and Influenster backed up our claims. Many users compared the Roarin' Waters Strawberry Kiwi to a watered-down version of the original. Considering the juice packet itself states that it is "flavored water," customers were still disappointed in just how watery it was.
While the attempt to lower the calories and sugars in the Roarin' Waters line of products is applauded in positive reviews of the product, Capri Sun should find a way to intensify the fruity flavors, which many (including us) found to be fake and disappointing. Although the zero-calorie sweetener used in Roarin' Waters is stevia, many customers complained of a bitter and cloying "aspartame" aftertaste. Most reviews stated that their kids won't drink them due to their bland flavor. But adults looking for a low-sugar drink assert that even a 50% reduction in sugars is still too much.
There are plenty of other flavored water brands that not only taste better, but also have extra nutrients. We loved the Organic Treo nutrient-enhanced water in strawberry flavor, for example. If you're set on Capri Sun's Roarin' Waters flavors, the grape-flavored Roarin' Waters made it to our top 5.