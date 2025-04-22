10 Capri Sun Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

When you were a kid, there was nothing like getting a pouch of Capri Sun in your lunch box. You may have needed help getting the pointed yellow straw in the small hole at the top of the pouch, but once you did, you were met with sip upon sip of a sugar-spiked, fruit-flavored beverage that tasted like the sweet freedom of recess. Maybe you still keep some Capri Sun stocked in your fridge for times when you need a taste of nostalgia, or maybe you just have them on hand for your kids' lunch boxes. (Don't worry, we won't tell if you steal one for yourself every once in a while.)

But with so many Capri Sun flavors now on store shelves, you may be at a loss when it comes to picking the best flavors available. That's why I've tasted 10 Capri Sun flavors to give you the 411 on which flavors are worth packing in a lunch box and which are better left behind. I ranked each of these flavors, paying special attention to the overall flavor and concentration of the drinks, and have compiled this list to help guide you in the right direction for your next Capri Sun purchase. Of course, you have to taste these flavors yourself to see what you like best, but hopefully, this ranking will give you a good place to start. These are Capri Sun flavors, ranked worst to best.