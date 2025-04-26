This Egg Safety Tip Might Sound Icky, But It Will Keep You From Getting Sick
Most of the time when we buy fresh produce, whether it's for a summer berry recipe or a herby everyday salad, we walk straight over to the sink to wash it. It makes sense –- the FDA advises Americans to rinse produce thoroughly under running water to eliminate any harmful bacteria that may have contaminated it. However, there is one item that you should keep away from the faucet: eggs.
Elisa Maloberti, Food Safety Manager at the American Egg Board, told Tasting Table that there's no need to rinse off commercially processed eggs at home because they've already gone through a very specific cleaning process. In fact, washing eggs could actually increase the chances of contamination.
"In commercial egg washing, controlled and prescribed conditions are utilized to reduce the likelihood of the egg contents becoming contaminated with bacteria or compounds which are not food safe," Maloberti said. According to the USDA, there's a natural coating on the outside of egg shells that protects them, and it's important to ensure that water doesn't enter through its pores.
Use a dry cloth to wipe off any dirt
If you do notice any spots of dirt on your eggs, Maloberti recommends using a dry, clean cloth to gently wipe the surface. "A fresh, clean towel or another section of a clean towel should be used to clean each subsequent egg," they added. And while you don't want to wash the actual eggs, it is important to make sure anything that touches them is clean. "Always wash hands, utensils, and surfaces with hot, soapy water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food, especially eggs," Maloberti said.
Some other safety tips from the American Egg Board include always refrigerating eggs regardless of their source at a setting below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. You should also keep eggs in their original carton and store them in the main part of the fridge rather than the door. This not only helps them from absorbing odors in the fridge but also ensures that you can keep track of their expiration date.
Finally, eggs should be cooked until the yolks and whites are firm. Dishes containing eggs, like a French toast bake, casserole, or rye and salmon cakes, should reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit on a food thermometer. As for custards, easy homemade eggnog, and ice cream bases, Maloberti says to cook over low heat, stirring constantly until the temperature reaches that same 160 degrees Fahrenheit mark. "Cool quickly and refrigerate," Maloberti added.