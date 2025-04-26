This Egg Safety Tip Might Sound Icky, But It Will Keep You From Getting Sick

Most of the time when we buy fresh produce, whether it's for a summer berry recipe or a herby everyday salad, we walk straight over to the sink to wash it. It makes sense –- the FDA advises Americans to rinse produce thoroughly under running water to eliminate any harmful bacteria that may have contaminated it. However, there is one item that you should keep away from the faucet: eggs.

Elisa Maloberti, Food Safety Manager at the American Egg Board, told Tasting Table that there's no need to rinse off commercially processed eggs at home because they've already gone through a very specific cleaning process. In fact, washing eggs could actually increase the chances of contamination.

"In commercial egg washing, controlled and prescribed conditions are utilized to reduce the likelihood of the egg contents becoming contaminated with bacteria or compounds which are not food safe," Maloberti said. According to the USDA, there's a natural coating on the outside of egg shells that protects them, and it's important to ensure that water doesn't enter through its pores.