The 'Dirty' Salt Alton Brown Never Recommends, Despite Its Pretty Color

As one of the five basic tastes, and one of cooking's most ubiquitous seasonings, salt is a crucially important component to consider in your culinary exploration. "Salt can work at any stage of cooking," food scientist Alton Brown once told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, "brining, marinating, seasoning, all the way to the finishing touches." However, in Brown's eyes, not all salt is created equally. "There is a point where salt becomes a gimmick," Brown said, "like when colors are involved. Hawaiian red is just dirty salt."

Being such a high-profile yet everyday ingredient means a few things for salt: Its quality can often get overlooked by home cooks, but it also garners a lot of attention from people who study food — and from those who sell it. Businesses want to offer a special product; home cooks want to develop unique tastes. Thus, trendy types of salt are born into the market, even if they aren't always better. That's Brown's sticking point: Some salt has developed a reputation as being superior in taste, more useful for cooking, and in some cases, like with Himalayan pink salt, better nutritionally — even if the reputation isn't actually true.

A widely known proponent of Diamond Crystal kosher, Alton Brown's opinion on preferred ingredients should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt. Still, he's mostly right. The color of salt doesn't inherently correlate to quality. Though there is a clear line drawn in the metaphorical sand as to which type of salt Alton Brown recommends (and which he doesn't), in this case, it seems to come down to how it's made.