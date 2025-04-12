We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alton Brown is passionate about science-based cooking. His likes and dislikes vary widely, as Brown is a huge fan of Kraft grated parmesan cheese, and the ingredient he disliked most on "Chopped" was calf liver. He may have plenty of store-bought ingredients that he loves, but what's more important is keeping those components consistent throughout your cooking.

According to Meghan Splawn, who wrote for The Kitchn about her decade of experience working with Brown beginning as an intern for his production company, there were three ingredients Brown always kept to the same brands while working with "Good Eats" recipes. As a chef firmly rooted in science, it makes sense that Brown would prioritize consistency of ingredients, as multiple brands can vary widely and have different outcomes in recipes. That meant he stuck to the same brand with his staple ingredients for both savory and sweet cooking: Salt, butter, and flour.

In terms of salt, the "Good Eats" kitchen was solely stocked with Diamond Crystal kosher salt. Ina Garten uses the brand in all her recipes, and it's often the preferred brand for professional chefs. Sold in large, three-pound boxes, Diamond Crystal contains no additives and therefore won't alter the taste of your food, aside from enhancing the flavors. You can swap out common table salt for Diamond Crystal, but be aware that you'll only need to use half of the amount of table salt compared to the popular brand. Because of its size and texture, as well as containing less sodium than other salts, Diamond Crystal is easy to use more liberally with less risk of over-salting.