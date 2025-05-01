The Worst Hillshire Farm Deli Meat And Why We Won't Buy It Again

When you're craving a tasty sandwich but don't have time to venture to your nearest Jimmy John's or Subway location, there's nothing that comes in handy more than pre-packaged, pre-sliced deli meat. And perhaps there's no more recognizable brand in the game than Hillshire Farm. However, even with nearly 100 years of experience under its belt, not all of its products are worth stocking up on. While Hillshire Farm's Ultra Thin Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast and Ultra Thin Sliced Lower Sodium Oven Roasted Turkey Breast are some of the best options around, its Ultra Thin Sliced Roast Beef came in last place in our ranking of 12 Hillshire Farm deli meats.

On its website, Hillshire Farm proclaims that its "premium-quality thin sliced roast beef is sure to make any meat lover's mouth water." It also signals the high-quality ingredients and the absence of artificial preservatives and flavors, but we found that this beefy option tasted out of character when thinly sliced. After all, roast beef packs a major punch of flavor — one that didn't quite translate in such small slices. In fact, in order to put together a deli-worthy roast beef sandwich with this product, a large percentage of the entire pack needed to be used.