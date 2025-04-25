Here's What Happened To Anytongs After Shark Tank

Samphel entered the tank as a man on a mission. Requesting $150,000 for 20% equity, he strode in, donning a classic black top and boldly gesturing as he introduced his concept. "Tongs are one of the best tools I have in the kitchen," Samphel explained, "But you know what sucks? It seems I never have enough when I'm cooking or serving food." The Sharks were immediately engaged, with laughs from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner quietly exclaiming, "That's smart." A quick demonstration from Samphel himself turned into each Shark experimenting with their own cutlery and handles. There's a long list of the absolute best uses for your tongs, and Anytongs clearly helped.

At the time, Anytongs was in its infancy. Samphel had launched a successful Kickstarter campaign and raised $30,000 — far exceeding his initial goal of $10,000. The tongs sold for $19.99 and cost just $2 to manufacture: healthy margins. Yet here's where Samphel stumbled. 2021's revenue did not reflect the success of that initial Kickstarter. In fact, Anytongs only achieved $7,000 in sales — something Samphel quickly highlighted was due to the pandemic and manufacturing issues.

He'd developed a new model, but Sharks dropped like flies, with slight tensions in Cuban's corner after Samphel tried to reason with him after he'd already declared he was out. Eventually, it was just Daymond John standing. He offered $150,000 in exchange for 49% equity, and Samphel (a little reluctantly) accepted.