Why You Need To Try The Canned Sardines At Asian Grocery Stores

Asian grocery stores are treasure troves for ethnic ingredients, from durian fruit to pandan jelly. They're also a one-stop shop for unique and delicious canned goods that you likely won't find anywhere else. Canned sardines in soy sauce are one such canned food that you'll only find at an Asian grocery store because they aren't your average water- or oil-packed canned sardine brands. These Asian-style canned sardines are packed in sweet soy sauce, distinguishing them from the more conventional Western-style canned sardines with a completely different flavor profile.

Whereas canned sardines from Mediterranean countries use earthy olive oil and occasionally spices, herbs, and aromatics characteristic of regional cuisine, the sweet soy-packed sardines found at Asian markets pile layer upon layer of umami richness. Sardines provide a salty, mildly oceanic savoriness that sweet soy sauce both enhances with a fermented savoriness and saltiness and complements with a sugary sweetness. Furthermore, many sweet soy tinned sardines have additional ingredients like ginger and monosodium glutamate for an even more intense flavor and aromatically spicy finish.

If you don't have an Asian grocery store in your vicinity, you can find soy sauce-packed sardines on Amazon. These Nissui Canned Sardines in Sweet Soy Sauce are highly rated and come in a pack of three cans, supplying various meals and snacks throughout the week.