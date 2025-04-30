The Iconic Arizona Snack That's Actually Made From Cactus

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When asked to picture cacti in their minds, many people may conjure images of tall, cylindrical, grooved green plants with vertically growing arms covered in spikes reaching toward the sky in a barren, rocky desert. This fits the description of a saguaro cactus, which is an iconic image of the Southwestern landscape, but there are so many other types of cacti native to the deserts of the American Southwest and northern Mexico.

The prickly pear cactus, for instance, has large, wide pads known commonly as nopales, as well as brightly hued edible fruits known as "tuna" in Spanish. Both the cactus paddles and fruits are edible in many types of prickly pear cactus, and have been eaten by their surrounding communities for centuries, especially in Mexico. Even if you've eaten nopales before, you may be surprised to learn that these edible cacti of the picturesque deserts of Arizona also yield a candy that's found it's way to our list of the most iconic snacks in every state.

The Phoenix-based Cactus Candy Company began selling the brightly colored sweets all the way back in 1942, and though the ownership has changed, the candy itself seems to remain the same. The shape and style of Arizona's Cactus Candy are similar to a Turkish delight or a French pâte de fruit, cut into bright pink squares and coated with a dusting of sugar so they don't stick together.