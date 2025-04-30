The Protein Mistake That's Holding Your Sandwich Back

Most of us make sandwiches with anything that's currently hiding in the fridge, thus welcoming experimentation and online debate over what actually counts as a proper sandwich — but as long as you roughly stick to the veggies, meat, and condiment formula, you're doing just fine. That said, there does exist a certain artistry with sandwiches, one we only begin to respect when we go to the deli and have a wild realization that subs taste much better from a deli than they do at home. The first step to a massively better sandwich begins with protein as the centerpiece, and perhaps your homemade sammies aren't hitting the spot because you're making the mistake of not heating up your protein.

Heat has a significant effect on food and greatly impacts its composition. Protein tends to release moisture when it's heated up, bringing some of that extra juiciness to the forefront — a welcome upgrade for certain drier proteins, such as plain chicken breast or deli meats. The heat also enhances the flavor, so if you're working with bland canned tuna or didn't have time to properly marinate tofu, heating them up will actually give those proteins some depth and prevent them from tasting flat. Bear in mind that heating up the protein on its own can't be substituted by simply grilling the whole sandwich once it's already assembled. Regardless which one of the classic American sandwiches you're going for, you want to take that small extra step to elevate it.