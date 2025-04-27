Let's be honest: Eggs and breakfast make an eggs-cellent pair! You could even say they're egg-xactly what you need every morning. All jokes aside, eggs are truly the ultimate breakfast staple. Not only are they a great source of protein, but they're easy to cook and versatile. However, not everyone can enjoy them. Luckily, there are plenty of egg replacement brands available. These brands are perfect for anyone who is vegan, allergic to eggs, has strict dietary restrictions, or simply doesn't like them. Like eggs, their substitutes are rich in protein and healthy. Plus, you can easily elevate their flavor by adding spice to your "eggs." While some egg replacement brands don't need extra assistance to be delicious, others need serious help in the flavor department. One brand that can benefit from additional flavor is Vegg. Its power scramble is so bland that it was ranked the worst egg replacement brand by the Tasting Table staff.

We all know egg substitutes don't always taste exactly like their counterpart. Yet, Vegg falsely promises its scramble will be different. The company proudly boasts that its product will have the same taste and texture as scrambled eggs. But it lacks flavor so much that it desperately needs to be seasoned with everything you have in your pantry. Yes, it's usually recommended not to over-season your food, but this egg substitute needs it because, on its own, it isn't impressing anyone. The lack of flavoring is surprising since Vegg suggests you cook these "eggs" with margarine and salt for the sole purpose of adding extra flavor to your meal.