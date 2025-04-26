The Best Brand For Store-Bought Pudding Isn't Snack Pak Or Jell-O
Popping open a package of pudding is as nostalgic as it is indulgent, satisfying the child inside all of us in more ways than one. Not only is a pudding cup comforting, but it's also easy to eat and relatively convenient. But before you reach for a long-standing pudding brand like Snack Pak or Jell-O (or even this Whole Foods pudding brand we warn against), we suggest you try another store-bought pudding brand. In our ranking of the 12 best and worst store-bought pudding brands, Kozy Shack chocolate pudding came in first — miles ahead of both Jell-O and Snack Pak which ranked No. 7 and No. 8 respectively.
Our ranking criteria boiled down to creaminess, sweetness, and the complexity of the pudding's flavor. Kozy Shack easily won first place with its perfect balance of sweetness and creaminess and a sophisticated chocolate intensity. We thought the consistency was just the right amount of thick and thin, providing a comforting mouthfeel. Plus, unlike a lot of kid-friendly puddings on the list, Kozy Shack wasn't overly sweet. The balanced sweetness helped the chocolate notes shine, making this pudding the ultimate chocolate lovers' dream. Surprisingly, Kozy Shack's claim to fame is actually their rice and tapioca puddings. With that said, you can buy a variety of different Kozy Shack six-pack pudding cups to satisfy a wide range of preferences.
What makes Kozy Shack special
We aren't the only lovers of Kozy Shack's original recipe chocolate pudding. The brand has also received thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon from customers who rave about the same qualities we do. Customer's describe the pudding's thickness with adjectives like soft, smooth, and "uniformly delicious in every way possible." As for flavor, customers praise the chocolateness of Kozy Shack's pudding and declare that it's not only the best store-bought pudding, but that it's also better than many homemade recipes. To make things even better, where other puddings often use stabilizers and other chemical ingredients, Kozy Shack uses no artificial preservatives in their products.
Plus, you can buy Kozy Shack puddings in large tubs as well as individual cups — which can make it easier to use pudding as an ingredient in other desserts. For example, you could use your chocolate pudding as a filling for cake, or even over a cake instead of typical frosting. You could also use chocolate pudding instead of custard in a black forest trifle, layering your pudding with things like fruit, whipped cream, and cake.