We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Popping open a package of pudding is as nostalgic as it is indulgent, satisfying the child inside all of us in more ways than one. Not only is a pudding cup comforting, but it's also easy to eat and relatively convenient. But before you reach for a long-standing pudding brand like Snack Pak or Jell-O (or even this Whole Foods pudding brand we warn against), we suggest you try another store-bought pudding brand. In our ranking of the 12 best and worst store-bought pudding brands, Kozy Shack chocolate pudding came in first — miles ahead of both Jell-O and Snack Pak which ranked No. 7 and No. 8 respectively.

Our ranking criteria boiled down to creaminess, sweetness, and the complexity of the pudding's flavor. Kozy Shack easily won first place with its perfect balance of sweetness and creaminess and a sophisticated chocolate intensity. We thought the consistency was just the right amount of thick and thin, providing a comforting mouthfeel. Plus, unlike a lot of kid-friendly puddings on the list, Kozy Shack wasn't overly sweet. The balanced sweetness helped the chocolate notes shine, making this pudding the ultimate chocolate lovers' dream. Surprisingly, Kozy Shack's claim to fame is actually their rice and tapioca puddings. With that said, you can buy a variety of different Kozy Shack six-pack pudding cups to satisfy a wide range of preferences.