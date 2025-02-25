The Worst Store-Bought Pudding Brand Is Unpleasantly Lumpy

Individual, snack-pack style pudding cups are the nostalgic treat you'll never grow out of. They're rich, indulgent, shelf-stable, and pre-portioned into the perfect low-calorie snack. Store-bought pudding brands have diversified, offering unique products for every taste and dietary restriction. Tasting Table staff member Megan Hageman tasted and ranked different store-bought pudding brands to find the best-tasting option. Along with some unlikely and uncommon front-runners, she found the pudding brands to avoid. The store-bought pudding brand that came in dead last was 365 by Whole Foods Market's Chocolate Almondmilk Pudding.

The 365 brand generally holds a high standard by offering organic products with quality ingredients. And while we applaud the effort to satisfy dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free diets by using an almond milk base, the lumpy texture was too unpleasant to overlook. Not only were there lumpy globs, but the consistency of the surrounding pudding was runny and thin. Worse still was the chalky, disjointed flavor that tasted like undissolved cocoa powder.

The store-bought pudding ranking was based on criteria like creaminess, richness of flavor, and a homemade, nostalgic feel. So, it's no wonder the 365 chocolate almond milk pudding came in last. It didn't possess the smooth, indulgent consistency and classic milk chocolate flavor that awakens one's nostalgic taste buds.