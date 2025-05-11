The Worst Enchilada Sauce Brand, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sauce is a key component in any enchilada recipe, serving to hydrate the corn tortillas while also infusing the fillings themselves with a zesty and spicy punch. Similar to stuffed shells or lasagna, enchiladas are a labor of love that involves incorporating multiple elements into one baked dish. And, just as you can find numerous store-bought pasta sauce brands, enchilada sauce brands also abound. However, not all of them are worth buying, and we have found that customer reviews across the board deemed Las Palmas as the absolute worst enchilada sauce brand.

Customers at Walmart, Kroger, Target, and even Reddit left scathing reviews about the horrible taste and texture of Las Palmas canned enchilada sauce. Many reviewers were first-timers that felt compelled to warn fellow shoppers against buying the brand. The taste of this red enchilada sauce was described as bitter, metallic, toxic, and rotten. The nicest bad review from one Reddit user likened the brand to a Spaghetti O's sauce.

Some surmised that Las Palmas was going for a smoky tomato flavor that ended up being bitter, sour, and chemical-like. The taste was so strong and overpowering that entire casserole dishes of uneaten enchiladas were thrown out. The texture was equally criticized for having a sawdust or sandy grittiness. Some reviews likened the brand to tomato paste with coffee grounds stirred in; the bitterness of the sauce left a chalky, dried-out taste in customers' mouths.