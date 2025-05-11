The Worst Enchilada Sauce Brand, According To Customer Reviews
Sauce is a key component in any enchilada recipe, serving to hydrate the corn tortillas while also infusing the fillings themselves with a zesty and spicy punch. Similar to stuffed shells or lasagna, enchiladas are a labor of love that involves incorporating multiple elements into one baked dish. And, just as you can find numerous store-bought pasta sauce brands, enchilada sauce brands also abound. However, not all of them are worth buying, and we have found that customer reviews across the board deemed Las Palmas as the absolute worst enchilada sauce brand.
Customers at Walmart, Kroger, Target, and even Reddit left scathing reviews about the horrible taste and texture of Las Palmas canned enchilada sauce. Many reviewers were first-timers that felt compelled to warn fellow shoppers against buying the brand. The taste of this red enchilada sauce was described as bitter, metallic, toxic, and rotten. The nicest bad review from one Reddit user likened the brand to a Spaghetti O's sauce.
Some surmised that Las Palmas was going for a smoky tomato flavor that ended up being bitter, sour, and chemical-like. The taste was so strong and overpowering that entire casserole dishes of uneaten enchiladas were thrown out. The texture was equally criticized for having a sawdust or sandy grittiness. Some reviews likened the brand to tomato paste with coffee grounds stirred in; the bitterness of the sauce left a chalky, dried-out taste in customers' mouths.
Enchilada sauce upgrades and highly rated brands
For many, Las Palmas was so bad that it rendered their enchiladas inedible. Others tried to remedy the horrific taste and texture with additives of their own. To that effect, we have a long list of ingredients to upgrade canned enchilada sauce, from freshly chopped cilantro and garlic to sauteed onions, lime juice, and sour cream. Should you heed customer reviews urging you to leave Las Palmas out of your shopping cart, many of these same disgruntled customers recommended brands they liked better. Old El Paso Red Enchilada Sauce got many honorable mentions, and we feature it in a photograph of the ingredients used in our loaded beef enchiladas recipe.
Of course, depending on the enchilada in question, you can use pantry staples like tomato sauce, canned chilies, herbs, and spices to make your own enchilada sauce from scratch. For example, blend a can of fire-roasted tomatoes with a small can of chipotles in adobo, a white onion, and a splash of this Pacific Foods Chicken Broth in a blender for a tasty enchilada sauce that's ready in minutes. For an even easier semi-scratch-made enchilada sauce, we think McCormick's Enchilada Sauce Mix is the best store-bought sauce mix on the market. Simply add the mix to a can of tomato sauce and water, bring to a boil, and simmer until smooth and combined.