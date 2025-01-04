The Best Store-Bought Sauce Mix Is Made By An Iconic Seasoning Brand

Store-bought sauce mixes are convenient and quick when you haven't got the time to rustle up a batch of gravy or Alfredo from scratch. Plus, with their lengthy expiration dates and slimline size, they make awesome pantry staples to store neatly in baskets and drawers. Requiring little more than a splash of water (or a dash of milk and butter), they're perfect for when you haven't got the time to hit the grocery store for extra seasonings and herbs. However, select a mix that doesn't cut the mustard and it can ruin your plans for a dinner where the sauce was supposed to be the star of the show. In our opinion, the best store-bought sauce mix that won't leave you in the lurch comes from the iconic seasoning brand McCormick. Hitting the top spot in Tasting Table's list of 14 store-bought sauce mixes, we loved the spice and flavor of the enchilada sauce that comes in a vibrant red sachet.

To make a batch of this smoky sauce, all you need to do is add it to some tomato sauce and water before bringing it to a boil and simmering for five minutes. Featuring chili pepper, cumin, and garlic we found it to be aromatic and mildly textured with little bits of onion. Unlike some enchilada sauces that can have a grainy consistency, this sachet of the good stuff was smooth and had a great viscosity upon following the instructions on the packet.