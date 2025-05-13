TikTok's Viral 2-Ingredient Snack Is The Perfect Way To Upgrade Leftover Pickles

The TikTok foodie influencers are at it again with another viral snack trend we think is worth trying, especially if you appreciate pickles. All it takes is two ingredients, pickles and shredded cheese, to make a crispy snack that mimics the crunch and taste of those crispy potato chips you might eat too much of. Dubbed as fried pickles or pickle chips, it's so easy that you can likely test it out without a trip to the grocery store.

TikTokers are combining shredded cheese like Parmesan with pickles, then cooking them in the oven to make a giant sheet of sorts. The perk is that it will taste similar to pickle-flavored chips or those deep-fried pickles that appear on the appetizer menus once you break it into pieces. It's also low in carbohydrates, if you're on a health kick or need to avoid other ingredients like flour. It's a great way to use leftover pickles from last night's burger dinner, or to get rid of that jar that's been in the fridge for nearly too long. It also won't take long to transform the two ingredients into the snack for a last-minute craving.