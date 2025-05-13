TikTok's Viral 2-Ingredient Snack Is The Perfect Way To Upgrade Leftover Pickles
The TikTok foodie influencers are at it again with another viral snack trend we think is worth trying, especially if you appreciate pickles. All it takes is two ingredients, pickles and shredded cheese, to make a crispy snack that mimics the crunch and taste of those crispy potato chips you might eat too much of. Dubbed as fried pickles or pickle chips, it's so easy that you can likely test it out without a trip to the grocery store.
TikTokers are combining shredded cheese like Parmesan with pickles, then cooking them in the oven to make a giant sheet of sorts. The perk is that it will taste similar to pickle-flavored chips or those deep-fried pickles that appear on the appetizer menus once you break it into pieces. It's also low in carbohydrates, if you're on a health kick or need to avoid other ingredients like flour. It's a great way to use leftover pickles from last night's burger dinner, or to get rid of that jar that's been in the fridge for nearly too long. It also won't take long to transform the two ingredients into the snack for a last-minute craving.
Cooking tips, cheese suggestions, sauce pairings, and other ways to elevate two-ingredient crispy pickles
If you like a sweeter snack, use bread-and-butter pickles. For some heat, grab some spicy dills. Any pickles work, just be sure to dry them well before you add them to a baking sheet. To make cleaning up easier, and to prevent any of the cheese from sticking to the pan, line it with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Sprinkle a thin layer of cheese on the lined baking sheet, add the dried pickles, then sprinkle on even more cheese. You can also put the pickles and cheese in mini muffin pans if you don't want to break them apart later. Then it should only take about 20 minutes in an oven set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit to turn the two ingredients into the decadent pickle chips.
When it comes to the types of cheese to use, Parmesan and sharp cheddar are some of the options TikTokers are using. But it's customizable, so any melting cheeses like Gruyere, mozzarella, and provolone will result in a tasty snack. It's also easy to elevate the taste with everything bagel seasoning for more flavor and crunch, or whatever go-to spices you prefer, such as cayenne pepper for heat. For dipping purposes, consider our chipotle mayo or protein-packed ranch dip recipes to transform the TikTok snack into an appetizer for your next casual dinner or cocktail party.