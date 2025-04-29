There's A Right Way To Flavor Steak With Oregano. Here's How

A steak just doesn't taste right without being cooked in a pat of butter and a sprinkle of some great herbs. While rosemary usually gets all of the glory, there's another Mediterranean herb that deserves your attention: oregano. But there's a right way to use this herb with your steak — and it's not just simply tossing it right on top like you do with rosemary.

The best way you can make use of oregano is in a good steak marinade, like a classic Italian marinade (also known as "salmoriglio"), for instance, where oregano is combined with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and water. Soak your steak for a couple of hours in this aromatic mix, and it'll come out tasting and smelling like a piece of culinary heaven.

It's better to do this instead of placing the herb directly on top of your steak because oregano has a fairly potent flavor, and the steak could end up tasting or smelling a bit too strongly of herbs as a result. By blending the oregano into a marinade and soaking your steak in it, you'll get a steak with a more balanced profile — just enough for the herbal notes to give your steak's flavor an upgrade while still allowing the natural umami richness of the beef to shine through.