The Beloved Celebrity Behind The Worst Store-Bought Biscuit Mix

With its mixture of firm and soft textures, a biscuit can be a blank canvas of possibilities. But they're only made possible by a perfectly cooked biscuit — often made with a store-bought mix. As we recently discovered, not all are created equal, and the worst one is tied to a beloved celebrity.

We tried and ranked 12 store-bought options and ranked the Duncan Hines Dolly Parton buttermilk biscuit mix as the worst. From a distance, everything about it seems perfect. It comes in a bright pink box. The biscuits on the front look inviting. Heck, as we noted in our review, even Dolly Parton's famous hit "Jolene" was playing during our trip to buy the mix. Unfortunately, the good vibes ended once the final product was made.

Duncan Hines has a whole line of Dolly Parton baking mixes, but this one didn't exactly resemble biscuits. Instead what we got looked more like a loaf of bread, and not a good tasting one. The milk didn't fully absorb into the mix, leaving bits of dried powder throughout, and the finished product tasted more like a ciabatta loaf than a biscuit. We even made two batches to double-check our work and got the same result again.