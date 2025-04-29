Why Tortilla Presses Are Actually Terrible For Making Flour Tortillas
There are so many sizes and types of tortillas, some even made from cacti, but the two most commonly used kinds of tortillas are made from either corn or flour. When you think of the tortilla-making process, the first thing that comes to mind may be the classic metal or wooden tortilla press, with a ball of masa, a nixtamalized corn dough, sandwiched between two layers of plastic. While a traditional tortilla press is ideal for smooth, supple masa and has been the preferred tool for shaping corn tortillas for centuries, it's the wrong tool to reach for when making flour tortillas.
Flour tortillas are made with wheat flour and, traditionally, animal fat like lard. Due to flour tortillas containing gluten, compared to corn tortillas, which typically have no gluten (but always check the label), they aren't ideal to be made using a press. While corn masa can have the soft, pillowy consistency and malleability of play-dough, flour tortilla dough does not have a texture that's easy to smash on a tortilla press. Gluten is elastic and can be finicky to work with, so unfortunately, tortilla presses are not a good option to shape flour tortillas. When a dough made with wheat flour is pressed directly down flat, it doesn't spread well and tends to shrink in on itself to be a smaller circle.
A rolling pin is the ideal way to stretch and shape flour tortillas
By using a rolling pin to shape flour tortillas, however, you can gently and gradually stretch out the gluten so the tortilla retains its flat, circular shape. If you think of how pizza dough is made, by pressing and spinning to stretch out the circle, flour tortillas need the same gentle, repetitive treatment to gently stretch the gluten. While they don't have yeast or require time to rise, flour tortilla dough should rest and hydrate for a couple of hours before dividing into portions. Using a rolling pin also gives you more control over the thickness, size, and shape of the tortilla, allowing you to make them as thick or thin and delicate as you prefer.
